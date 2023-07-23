EVx 2023: Experience the range of BMW and MINI EVs at SCCC – i7, i4, iX, iX1 and MINI Electric on display

In BMW, Cars, Local News, MINI / By Gerard Lye / 23 July 2023 10:52 am / 0 comments

BMW Group’s push into the electric vehicle (EV) market has led to many new models populating the line-ups of both BMW and MINI, most of which are already available for purchase in Malaysia. At the ongoing paultan Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2023, you can experience EVs from both brands through Wheelcorp Premium at Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), but hurry because today’s the last day of the event.

From the BMW camp, the latest i7 xDrive60 M Sport blends luxury and an all-wheel drive electric powertrain, the latter capable of providing up to 625 km of range on a single charge. There’s also performance to go with it, as the i7’s two electric motors serve up a total system output of 544 PS (536 hp or 400 kW) and 745 Nm of torque to get from 0-100 km/h in just 4.7 seconds.

As this is essentially an all-electric version of the seventh-generation G70 7 Series, the cabin is trimmed with premium materials and loaded with technology, including the BMW Theatre Screen featuring a 31.3-inch display that needs to be seen an experienced in-person.

Joining the i7 is the i4 in eDrive40 M Sport guise that has a rear-wheel drive setup with 340 PS (335 hp or 250 kW) and 430 Nm. Based on the existing 4 Series Gran Coupe, the i4 takes many elements of the four-door model, including its sleek design, but pairs it with a fully electric powertrain capable of 590 km between charges.

For SUV fans, there’s the imposing iX that comes in xDrive40 and xDrive50 variants, the former providing 425 km of range and outputs of 326 PS (322 hp or 240 kW) and 630 Nm. Meanwhile, the latter ups the ante with 523 PS (516 hp or 385 kW) and 765 Nm of torque as well as a larger battery for 630 km of range.

One of the more recent BMW EVs launched here is the iX1, the all-electric version of the third-generation U11 X1. Aimed at those who prefer a more compact SUV, the iX1 retains the practicality of the previous X1, but is no slouch as it will complete the century sprint in just 5.7 seconds. This is thanks to its dual-motor setup providing 272 PS (268 hp or 200 kW) and 494 Nm, which can be temporarily boosted to 313 PS (308 hp or 230 kW) under hard acceleration.

Last but not least, there’s the MINI Electric for those who want to enjoy the go-kart feel that the brand is known for, albeit with a zero-emission powertrain. Still zippy even with 184 PS (181 hp or 135 kW) and 270 Nm, the MINI Electric offers enough range for normal city driving, while the quirky interior is a fun place to be in on the move.

Head on over to EVx 2023 at SCCC – admission is free – to check out EVs from BMW and MINI for yourself. Visitors will also have the chance to grab awesome goodies by taking part in activities with our dedicated marketing officers at our booth, including fun games, pop quizzes and lucky prizes. Today’s the last day, so see you there!

