2026 Mazda 3 and CX-30 gain e-Skyactiv G 2.5L mild hybrid engine, improved ADAS suite, more kit in Japan

In Cars, International News, Mazda / by Gerard Lye / 24 July 2026 12:08 pm

The Mazda 3 and CX-30 have been updated in Japan with a new mild hybrid engine that first appeared in the redesigned CX-5. That engine is from the e-Skyactiv G family and is a 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol unit augmented by a 24-volt mild hybrid system (branded M Hybrid).

The new PY-VPH mill makes 179 PS (177 hp or 132 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 238 Nm of torque from 3,750-4,000 rpm. Meanwhile, the MK-codenamed integrated starter generator (ISG), which replaces the conventional alternator and starter motor, is rated at 6.5 PS (6.4 hp or 4.8 kW) and 60.5 Nm. This provides electric torque assist when setting off while also enabling more seamless i-Stop (engine auto start-stop) operation and powering certain ancillary systems.

M Hybrid isn’t new to both models, as there was also the PE-VPH that customers in Japan had access to prior to the latest update. That engine has 2.0 litres of displacement making 156 PS (154 hp or 115 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 199 Nm at 4,000 rpm, while its MJ-codenamed ISG is rated at 6.9 PS (6.8 hp or 5.1 kW) and 49 Nm.

Along with the new engine, Mazda also revised the grade line-up to make it simpler to understand. For the Mazda 3, the 15C that was previously only sold to companies is now offered to regular buyers as well and joins the existing 15S.

Both the 15C and 15S are only available in hatchback guise and powered by Skyactiv-G 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine with 111 PS (110 hp or 82 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 146 Nm at 3,500 rpm, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission driving the front wheels. Other grades offered with a hatchback body style are the 25S and 25L, both available with either front- or all-wheel drive as well as a choice of a six-speed automatic or manual transmission.

There’s also the X Touring that also gets two transmission choices but is all-wheel drive only. This grade differs from the rest as it is the only one with an e-Skyactiv X engine, which features the brand’s SPCCI (Spark Controlled Compression Ignition) technology.

Outputs of the HF-VPH mill are 190 PS (188 hp or 140 kW) and 240 Nm, while the ISG is rated the same as the MK unit mentioned above. On the sedan side, there’s the 20S with the PE-VPH and 25L with the PY-VPH, both front-wheel drive with a six-speed automatic gearbox.

As for the CX-30, it’s just the two e-Skyactiv G engines that are made available. The 20C that was previously only available for corporate use is now offered for the masses alongside the 20S, 20G and 20 Air Edition, all with the PE-VPH engine, a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. The PY-VPH is standard in the 25L and 25 Air Edition grades, which are automatic only and can be had with either front- or all-wheel drive.

Mazda also noted in its release that improvements to the ADAS suite, which first appeared in the CX-80 and CX-60, have made their way into the Mazda 3 and CX-30. Additions include an exit warning function for the blind spot monitoring system, speed limit recognition for Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC), emergency lane keeping assist and revised adaptive LED headlamps.

Smart brake support (the brand’s name for autonomous emergency braking) also gains a collision damage mitigation function for oncoming vehicles, an intersection accident avoidance assist function, a right-turn collision avoidance assist function, a forward-moving approaching object detection function and motorcycle detection.

Other revisions include the addition of Aero Gray Metallic and Zinc Green Metallic to the colour palette, front seat ventilation and a 360-degree view monitor with see-through view, with some grades coming with LED map lights as standard.

Pricing for the Mazda 3 hatchback (labelled a fastback by the brand) ranges from 2.365 million to 4.092 million yen (about RM59k to RM102k). The sedan has a higher staring price of 2.75 million yen (RM69k) going up to 3.267 million yen (RM82k). For the CX-30, it’s between 2.64 million and 3,756,500 yen (RM66k and RM94k).

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