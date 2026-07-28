Perodua Traz, Alza exported to Sri Lanka; from RM234k

Mick Chan

Perodua Traz, Alza exported to Sri Lanka; from RM234k

Perodua has commenced the export of the Traz SUV and Alza MPV to Sri Lanka, which continues to be one of the largest export markets for the Malaysian carmaker, with more than 20,000 units sold in the market since 1997, according to the carmaker.

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In addition to Sri Lanka, Perodua also exports its vehicles to Brunei, Fiji, Mauritius, Bangladesh, and Papua New Guinea, said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad. The company is also looking to export its pre-owned vehicles, and Perodua’s markets have expanded to include Timor Leste this year, its president and CEO said.

In Sri Lanka, the Perodua Traz is priced from Rs. 19,200,000 (RM233,957.23) without body kit, to Rs. 19,950,000 (RM243,090) with body kit for the first 50 customers, while the Perodua Alza is priced at Rs. 19,950,000 (RM243,090); prices include VAT.

“Supported by Perodua’s proven manufacturing capabilities and the United Motors Group’s extensive sales and service network, we are confident that the Traz and Alza will further strengthen this trust among Sri Lankan families and businesses,” said Chanaka Yatawara, group CEO and executive director of United Motors Lanka.

The lifting of vehicle import restrictions in 2025 has seen the company sell close to 3,000 vehicles, demonstrating Sri Lankan customers’ trust in the brand, he said.

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For comparison, the Traz in Malaysia is priced from RM76,100 for the X variant, and RM81,100 for the H variant; both prices in Malaysia are on-the-road without insurance. The Alza in Malaysia is priced from RM62,500 for the X variant, through RM68,000 for the H variant and up to RM75,500 for the top AV variant.

Both the Traz SUV and the Alza MPV are powered by the 2NR-VE 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, rated to produce 106 PS at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm at 4,200 rpm. Both transmit drive via the D-CVT transmission, which is a split-gear system.

This contributes to a claimed fuel consumption figure of 21.3 km/l in the Malaysian Driving Cycle (MDC) in the Traz, and 22 km/l in the Alza. In Malaysia, the Perodua Alza has recorded 19,504 registrations from January to June this year according to the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA), Perodua stated.

GALLERY: Perodua Traz H in Malaysia, with Gear Up accessories kit

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GALLERY: 2022 Perodua Alza AV in Malaysia, with GearUp bodykit, accessories

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Filed under:
Cars, International News, Perodua
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Comments

  1. comment avatar apa lagi mau
    MITI must set up a branch in Pakistan and ban all other foreign brand to protek the Malaysian automotive industry
    Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0 Reply
  2. comment avatar Wonderwhy
    wow! i thought scamming malaysian already very powerful! now scam out of malaysia! good job!
    Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0 Reply
  3. comment avatar ultra
    gila la, pow duit rakyat. harap2 pegawai meetee tak baca ni
    Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0 Reply
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