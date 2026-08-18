Proton AMA05 confirmed as next model – Saga-based Exora replacement MPV coming next year?

In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Jonathan Lee / 18 August 2026 6:40 pm

Proton’s attention may be mostly focused on the forthcoming “Saga Cross” AMA02 A-segment SUV, but a longtime supplier has provided a hint at what’s coming next.

As part of the opening of a new chassis component assembly facility in Tanjung Malim today, EP Manufacturing (EPMB) has confirmed that its joint venture with China’s Sanly, Peps Sanly JV, will produce front corner modules, subframe modules and rear axle modules assemblies for not just the Saga MC3 and the AMA02, but also a new model called the AMA05.

This is not the first time this codename has been referenced. Late last year, Proton confirmed the existence of the AMA05 alongside the then newly-launched Saga (AMA01), the AMA02 and the AMA06 as future models built on its Advanced Modular Architecture (AMA).

It also announced that one of those models would be an MPV, powered by a hybrid powertrain with a DHT120 transmission. The abbreviation stands for dedicated hybrid transmission – just like the one fitted to the eMas 7 PHEV – with the “120” likely standing for the electric motor’s power output in kilowatts (163 PS). Interestingly, unlike the AMA02, the MPV will not be offered in a pure petrol variant, as noted in Proton’s chart below.

Could the AMA05 be the MPV in question? It certainly seems to be the case, possibly as a stretched version of the SUV – the two cars forming a dual-pronged assault on Perodua’s dominance in the A-segment. If Proton really wants to snatch the sales crown away from its rival, it will have to steal its precious market share – and right now, the Alza stands as Malaysia’s fifth best-selling model, one that Proton currently has no answer to.

Anyway, back to the JV with Sanly, initially established in February 2025 to build components for the Saga. The new RM9.5 million plant, built on land spanning 9,909 square metres, began operations in October 2025 and is capable of producing 40,000 car sets a month, or up to 480,000 car sets per annum.

Interestingly, EPMB states that the factory also builds parts for the Iriz and Persona – despite the former supposedly out of production since last year, and the latter surely on its way out. Either their demise has been greatly exaggerated, or the plant is simply producing spare parts for the over decade-old models.

Over to you now – are you excited for the new AMA05? Let us know in the comments.

GALLERY: Peps Sanly JV plant opening in Tanjung Malim

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