Jaecoo J5 EV launch date confirmed – Sept 2 at Parc, SJ

Omoda | Jaecoo Malaysia has announced the date of the Jaecoo J5 EV’s official launch on social media. The electric version of the J5 SUV – younger brother of the successful J7 – will be launched on September 2 at Parc, Subang Jaya. Test drives are available and the public is welcome from 2pm to 7pm.

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The J5 EV was open for booking in July with an estimated price of RM125,000. That’s RM17,000 more than its petrol-powered sibling, which single 2WD variant goes for RM108,000 nett without on-the-road costs and insurance. The J5 EV will be CKD locally assembled at Chery Corporate Malaysia’s plant in Shah Alam.

Powering the front wheels is a motor with 211 PS (155 kW) and 288 Nm of torque, which is good for a 0-100 km/h time of 7.7 seconds and top speed of 175 km/h. The battery is a 58.9 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) unit from CATL that provides 402 km WLTP range. Our J5 EV gets a bigger battery than Thailand (50.6 kWh) but smaller than Indonesia (60.9 kWh).

As for charging, the DC max rate is 130 kW, and getting from 30-80% state of charge (SoC) takes about 28 minutes. AC charging peaks at 11 kW (10-80% SoC in seven hours) and the Jaecoo has vehicle-to-load (V2L) output of 3.3 kW to power your appliances.

Measuring 4,380 mm long and 1,860 mm wide with a 2,620 mm wheelbase, the J5 EV is a B-segment SUV comparable in size with the likes of the Honda HR-V, Proton X50 and Chery Tiggo Cross. If you’re thinking in EV terms, BYD Atto 2.

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The biggest exterior difference between EV and ICE J5s is in the face – the one that requires less cooling sports a slim closed-off grille and a rectangular lower intake with an active shutter, perforated sections and more discreet air curtains. The 18-inch alloys have a two-tone aero design, while the charging port is located on the driver’s side front fender. There’s an ‘EV’ badge on the tailgate.

Inside, the J5 EV gets the same 8.88-inch digital instrument cluster and 13.2-inch portrait infotainment touchscreen as the ICE. The TÜV-certified, pet-friendly, anti-bacterial, scratch-resistant and low-VOC faux leather upholstery is also present, albeit with blue piping and stitching.

Other features include powered front seats with ventilation, a panoramic glass roof, dual-zone climate control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 50-watt wireless charging pad, 360-degree camera and powered tailgate. There are also Pet and Camping modes, and the lack of an engine has freed up space for a 35-litre frunk.

Safety kit should also be similar. The petrol car gets six airbags and driver assists such as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, curve speed reduction, evasive steering assist, blind spot monitoring with collision prevention, rear cross traffic alert with auto brake and a door opening warning.

What’s completely different are the colours – the J5 EV will come in Alpine Green, Fjord Grey and Carbon Crystal Black. What do you think of the Jaecoo J5 EV’s looks and package? We could see a lower final price at the launch, stay tuned.

GALLERY: 2026 Jaecoo J5 EV preview

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