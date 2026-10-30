MLFF system can detect toll evasion – works minister

In Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 30 October 2026 10:43 am

Multi-lane fast flow (MLFF), or barrier-less toll collection, is expected to help address toll evasion, including by identifying fare dodgers, works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi has said, according to a Bernama report.

“The implementation of the MLFF system at toll plaza lanes will also assist in obtaining information regarding individuals who commit toll evasion. This, in turn, facilitates the tracking of such offenders and enables claims to be made against them should they evade detection,” he said yesterday.

The media reported on October 23 that the concessionaire and operator of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway and the East Coast Expressway Phase 1 (LPT1) is incurring losses of over RM20,000 a year due to persistent toll evasion.

AFA Systems and Services general manager Ismaliza Ibrahim reportedly said his organisation records about 3,000 toll evasion incidents a year, with an average of eight cases daily.

Under Section 8 of the Federal Roads (Private Management) Act 1984, individuals found guilty of toll evasion face a fine of no less than RM2,000 and no more than RM5,000, or imprisonment for up to one year.

MLFF has been talked about in Malaysia as early as 2008. Today, nearly two decades later, although we have Touch ‘n Go’s Enhanced RFID and PLUS’ JustGo automatic number plate recognition (ANPR)-based system at the forefront, they are not really MLFF systems yet (like Singapore’s Electronic Road Pricing, or ERP system) as there are still barriers and drivers still need to slow down. Will we have two competing systems? Read more here.