7 April 2020

Honda has announced that it will extend the production suspension of its automobile, engine and transmission plants in North America, which includes the United States and Canada, until May 1. The carmaker first began its automobile production suspension on March 23.

According to Honda, the suspension extension is due to the lack of market demand arising from stay-at-home orders being enforced in many cities and states, which has prevented consumers in a number of markets from purchasing new vehicles.

Based on official data provided by American Honda, sales of Honda and Acura models in March dipped by 48% to just 77,153 units, dragging down the company’s year-to-date Q1 performance by 19.2% to 298,785 units.

The Covid-19 pandemic has heavily impacted automotive markets worldwide, resulting in temporary closures, poor sales and disruptions to supply chains.