15 April 2020 11:42 am / 4 comments

As phase three of the movement control order (MCO) begins, Hulu Selangor district police has announced it will be introducing additional enforcement measures with the setting up of seven 24-hour roadblocks and the closure of five roads in the district as of today, April 15.

The seven roadblocks will be located at KM4 Jalan Ulu Yam-Sungai Tua, KM34 Jalan Ipoh-Kuala Lumpur and at the Tanjung Malim, Lembah Beringin, Sungai Buaya, Bukit Tagar and Bukit Beruntung toll plazas.

The five roads that will be closed to all traffic in the district are Jalan Utama Persiaran Kemboja and Jalan Kemboja 4A in Taman Kemboja, Jalan Seroja 3A and Jalan Seroja 3B in Taman Seroja, and Jalan Kasturi in Taman Kasturi.

Announcing the roadblocks and road closures via a statement, the police say that motorists can use Jalan Utama Lingkaran Kemboja in Taman Kemboja and Jalan Utama Seroja in Taman Seroja as alternative routes to leave the areas under administration.

The tighter control measures announced in Hulu Selangor follows on similar action taken in Subang Jaya, Gombak, Kajang and Petaling Jaya, and will remain in place for the duration of the MCO.

With the cops set to get tough on those who flout MCO rules, do try to stay at home, and if you really need to head out for essentials and food, keep travel distances short and be mindful of the 10 km limit for the radius of travel. Also, remember to bring your utility bills as proof of residence, and adhere to the one-person-per-car rule.