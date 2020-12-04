In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Danny Tan / 4 December 2020 12:23 pm / 3 comments

Proton has handed over eight units of the Proton X70 to the ministry of health (MOH) for use in Sabah. The handover ceremony happened yesterday at Fook Loi Corporation’s Proton 4S outlet in Kota Kinabalu.

The fleet of X70s will be used in MOH’s logistics and surveillance efforts in the ongoing fight against Covid-19. This batch of cars is in addition to the 50 units of the X70 loaned to MOH back in March. Proton also donated self-produced face shields to MOH in April.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is probably one of the most challenging times we have faced as a nation. As a Malaysian brand, Proton feels that it is our duty to step up, and we have been supporting the government’s efforts from the outset,” said Proton Edar CEO Roslan Abdullah.

“Logistics in Sabah is far more challenging than in the Peninsular. This next batch of X70s will act as ferry vehicles for doctors, nurses and MOH officials as and when needed. We hope our contribution will help to ease the logistical needs of medical frontliners in Sabah,” he added.