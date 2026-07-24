Honda Malaysia installs nearly 9,000 solar panels, BESS at Melaka plant – over 7,000 MWh a year, 10% lower CO2

In Honda, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 24 July 2026 2:28 pm

Honda Malaysia has invested RM14 million to install approximately 8,960 solar panels across the rooftops of its Alor Gajah, Melaka plant, as well as a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to enhance the plant’s renewable energy management.

The solar panels have altogether an installed capacity of over 5.6 megawatts and are expected to generate about 7,042 megawatt-hours of electricity a year. This would cut the plant’s CO2 emissions by 4,584 tonnes a year, equivalent to about 10% of its total carbon emissions.

Meanwhile, the BESS stores excess solar energy for later use, improving efficiency and ensuring a more stable supply for operations. Honda Malaysia says it’s a BESS pioneer among the country’s industrial electricity consumers, and that it plans to expand its solar initiative to its Bukit Jelutong parts warehouse next year.

The carmaker also says it has achieved a 3.07-star (out of a possible five) Climate and Sustainability Industry Readiness Index (COSIRI) certification, and that Malaysia’s Green Investment Tax Allowance (GITA) “played an important role” in realising the project.

“The completion of this solar power project marks an important milestone in Honda Malaysia’s sustainability journey. Beyond reducing our environmental footprint, it reflects our commitment to responsible manufacturing and our aspiration to contribute towards a carbon-neutral future,” said Honda Malaysia MD and CEO Narushi Yazaki.

Solar-equipped automotive plants in the country include Perodua Sungai Choh, Proton Tanjong Malim, Tan Chong Serendah, Stellantis Gurun and (before it shut) Goodyear Shah Alam. Malaysia aims to be carbon-neutral by 2050.

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