2027 Mitsubishi Pajero unveiled – fifth-gen off-road SUV based on Triton, 7 seats, 2.4TD, 8AT, S-AWC, Multi Meter

In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi, Videos / by Jonathan James Tan / 2 September 2026 2:53 pm

After a five-year hiatus, the Mitsubishi Pajero is back with an all-new fifth generation! Built in Thailand, the new Triton-based SUV (yup, looks like we’ll be calling it just the Pajero from now on and not the Pajero Sport) will launch there first, followed by Japan and Australia before March 2027 and in some 100 countries including ASEAN, Latin American and Middle Eastern markets after that.

Length, width, height and wheelbase are respectively 4,920, 1,925, 1,910 and 2,870 mm, front and rear tracks are both 1,630 mm, and ground clearance is 230 mm. Close to it in terms of size are the GWM Tank 500, Ford Everest and Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.

Approach, ramp breakover and departure angles are respectively 30.4, 22.6 and 25.8 degrees, while the front-rear weight distribution is 52:48.

It’s a looker, isn’t it – commanding proportions, muscular bonnet and haunches, prominent Dynamic Shield face, full-width T-shaped lighting front and rear. The front grille you see here has horizontal bars, but a honeycomb one will also be available.

Aesthetic tributes to its predecessors include a C-pillar inspired by the original Pajero‘s roll bar and “a hexagonal rear motif that reinterprets the rear-mounted spare tyre of earlier generations” (err… you may be pushing it a bit there, Mitsubishi).

The horizontal, monolithic dashboard incorporates two 14.3-inch screens (12.3-inch display for lesser trims) with graphics inspired by the Pajero’s heritage, including the iconic Multi Meter triple gauges (altitude, compass, temperature, pitch, roll, AYC control status).

Besides a dedicated opening sequence and unique visual effects for each drive mode, the meter display has 16 background themes that change in real time with the time of day. Soft-touch material incorporating a stitching technique inspired by Kimekomi, a traditional Japanese craft, is applied to the instrument panel and door trims.

There are seven seats – the middle row has a 150 mm sliding range and can tumble to make it easier to get in and out of the last row. There are ventilated seats, three-zone auto air-con and 12 Yamaha speakers, although it remains to be seen whether these goodies will be kept for higher trims.

The 2027 Pajero’s 2.4 litre VGT turbodiesel engine is mated to an eight-speed auto. Torque is 480 Nm (470 Nm on select specifications), but no power figure has been officially revealed yet (if it’s the same as the Triton, 204 PS).

Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC) keeps acceleration, cornering, and braking in check, while Super Select 4WD-II (SS4-II) packs four 4WD drive modes – 2H (rear-wheel drive), 4H (full-time 4WD), 4HLc (locked centre diff), and 4LLc (locked centre diff with low range).

Alongside SS4-II, S-AWC integrates control of Active Yaw Control (AYC), which controls torque distribution between the left and right wheels through the front brakes; stability control, traction control and ABS. Normal, Eco, Gravel, Snow, Mud, Sand and Rock drive modes are available.

Mitsubishi says there are strengthened body mounts and comprehensive sound insulation, including an acoustic windscreen and windows, and “extensive noise-reduction measures” throughout the body and other areas.

The ladder frame uses high-tensile steel for weight reduction, and the frame cross-sectional area has been increased to enhance torsional and bending rigidity. The suspension is made up of double wishbones up front and a newly-developed five-link rigid rear axle.

Safety? Eight airbags (including a centre airbag), a 360 camera with transparent view, and full ADAS, encompassing Mi-Pilot (ACC and lane centring), AEB (pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists, junction assist), pedal misapplication control, emergency lane assist and front cross traffic alert.

What do you think of the 2027 Mitsubishi Pajero – does it do justice to its forefathers?