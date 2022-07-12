In Cars, Honda, International News / By Danny Tan / 12 July 2022 1:46 pm / 1 comment

Images of a mysterious Honda compact SUV have surfaced in Indonesia, picked up by Autonetmagz.

Now, we already know that the H brand has plans for a small SUV, one to rival the likes of the Perodua Ativa, Daihatsu Rocky and Toyota Raize trio. It will also be a starter SUV for the brand, one that sits below the current HR-V, which is relatively high up in size and price. The HR-V is a true B-segment SUV, and is significantly larger than the Ativa/Rocky/Raize, which is, at best, a very small B.

There’s also a vacancy in India to replace the WR-V, which was basically a Jazz with some SUV-inspired styling – think Axia Style. WR-V could well be the name for the new model, who knows? The “ZR-V” name has been taken by the global version of the “American HR-V”. Confused? Hit the links to see the different RVs.

Click to enlarge

We know of the plans because Honda released the SUV RS Concept in Indonesia late last year as a preview of such a model. That showcar looked really good, but these leaked images – if they are indeed of the production version – show a much watered down design.

The SUV RS’ “fade out” grille has been replaced by a more conventional item, with the chrome studded RS treatment seen on the new HR-V RS. There’s a chrome bar on the top of the grille, but the mystery car’s headlamps are much larger than the slim/sharp eyes of the concept. That’s only to be expected – showcar lights and wheels are usually exaggerated.

Fog lamps are needed for the actual car, so the lower side elements aren’t so minimalist. There’s a sliver skid plate-style trim but it has three notches instead of two. The nose of the car also appears to be more upright. Overall, the face is inoffensive, if a bit conventional.

The rear is a huge departure from the concept, both in shape and details. The SUV RS showcar had a steep, sloping rear screen (unrealistic for such a small car, perhaps) and full-width LED signatures, just like on the new HR-V. The so-called production car is clearly not a baby HR-V then, with more regular angles and tail lamp clusters.

Details that can be seen here are a decently sized spoiler, 3D-style tail lamps that aren’t flat, and silver trim on the diffuser area to match the front end. Also, inverted L-shaped LED signatures like on the Civic FE.

So, a junior SUV to take on the Rocky and Raize in Indonesia? We’ll keep track. Will this come to Malaysia? Nothing is impossible, but generally, it’s very difficult for non-national brands to introduce entry-level models in our market and be competitive with national rivals in terms of specs/price. In this case, it will be hard for Honda Malaysia to kit it up like the Ativa without incurring a huge premium. Doing so will also bring the compact SUV’s price close to the new HR-V. Such are the intricacies of our market, which unlike our ASEAN neighbours, has national brands. What do you think of this entry Honda SUV?