Mazda 6e launched in Indonesia at GIIAS 2026 – sexy Deepal-based EV, 258 PS/290 Nm, 560 km WLTP, RM192k

In Cars, International News, Mazda / by Jonathan James Tan / 30 July 2026 10:21 am

Let’s cuci mata a bit. The sexy Mazda 6e has been launched in Indonesia at the ongoing Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2026, curiously with the Fastback suffix (like in Singapore). There’s just the one variant, and prices start from Rp 850 million (RM192k), making it dearer than in Thailand, where it goes for the equivalent of RM143k-146k.

Based on the Deepal L07, the Mazda 6e has one 258 PS/290 Nm rear motor, a 77.94 kWh battery, a 560-km WLTP range and a 24-minute 10-80% charging time. Max rates are not divulged, but Thailand’s car, which has the same battery, can swallow up to 11 kW AC and 194 kW DC.

Thailand’s car also does 0-100 km/h in 7.9 seconds and tops out at 175 km/h – it should be the same here. As standard, Indonesia’s car comes with 19-inch alloys, 245/45 tyres, a 72-litre frunk, a panoramic roof with powered blind, manual-levelling headlamps, a power tailgate (yes, strictly speaking, it’s a hatchback and not a sedan) and an electric rear spoiler that rises above 90 km/h.

Inside, you’ll find 14 Sony speakers (including in the front headrests), leather-and-suede quilted upholstery, an eight-way powered and ventilated driver’s seat with memory and lumbar, a four-way powered and ventilated front passenger seat, an augmented-reality head-up display, 64-colour ambient lighting, a 14.6-inch touch-screen and a 10.2-inch instrument panel.

A digital panel above the rear air-con vents allow back seat passengers to adjust the air-con, open or close the roof blind and move the front passenger seat forwards or backwards. Full ADAS, nine airbags and a 360 camera, of course.

Indonesian buyers can choose Soul Red Crystal, Aero Grey Metallic, Polymetal Grey Metallic, Machine Grey Metallic, Jet Black Mica, Deep Crystal Blue or Melting Copper Metallic, and enjoy a three-year/100,000 vehicle warranty and a eight-year/160,000 high-voltage battery warranty. Malaysia bila?