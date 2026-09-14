2026 Mazda CX-5 – third-gen secures over 600 bookings before launch; Maybank reports circa RM160k price tag

According to a market insight report by Maybank Investment Bank, Bermaz Auto has secured over 600 bookings for the third-generation Mazda CX-5 ahead of the SUV’s launch on October 8 this year.

Story continues after ad

Bermaz Motor, the official distributor of Mazda vehicles here, previously said the latest CX-5 will initially arrive as a fully-imported (CBU) model before local assembly (CKD) starts “about 12-16 months” later. Estimated pricing for the SUV is said to be from RM170k. In its report, the investment back states that CKD production of the CX-5 will start in mid-2027, with pricing below said estimate at circa RM160k.

The report also revealed a new B-segment SUV arriving in either 2027 or 2028, likely priced at around RM120k. This likely points towards the second-generation CX-3, which was confirmed by Mazda last month.

As per the Japanese carmaker’s mid-year financial report, the next generation of the CX-3 will be introduced in phases in ASEAN, Japan and other markets from 2027, with Thailand being the production base for the model. Both the current CX-3 and Mazda 2 – the latter sharing the same underlying vehicle platform – have already been dropped from Bermaz Motor’s line-up.

Story continues after ad

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro for the best price.