3 April 2020

Proton has adapted to comply with the movement control order (MCO) that has been in effect since March 18, the national automaker said in a statement. The company said it has adhered to the requirements of the MCO in order to help limit the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Malaysia, and at the same time obtained approval from the relevant agencies for essential operations to be carried out by essential employees.

The health of every Proton employee is monitored twice daily, with plans to isolate and treat those who are suspected of being infected by the virus, the company said. The monitoring includes weekends, and also takes into account where the staff are based during the MCO as well as their active work status, it added.

Before the movement control order was put in place, all Proton staff movement outside the company has been limited from the beginning of February, while those who have travelled were required to undergo a 14-day self-quarantine upon their return, including screening for the virus before and after the quarantine period, said Proton.

The country is currently in phase two of the movement control order that has taken effect from April 1, which entails more roadblocks and stricter enforcement measures, with opearting hours for essential providers such as supermarkets and restaurants now limited from 8am to 8pm.

“We have been diligent in our efforts and even before the MCO was announced, we cancelled all overseas business travel and enforced work from home operations for a few departments with staff who were quarantined for possible infections,” said Proton CEO Li Chunrong, adding that the firm’s main priority is the health and safety of its staff.

Certain job functions which are deemed essential include the maintenance of Proton’s production facilities, along with selected service centres earmarked for the upkeep of government agency fleet vehicles. To ensure its staff members do not flout the MCO, Proton has obtained approval to issue letters for specific personnel to perform certain limited company operations.

Meanwhile, other areas of company operations continue, with individual departments holding daily meetings with department heads via video conferencing. “Thanks to video conferencing and messaging technology, meetings and discussions can be held from anywhere with an Internet connection so we are hopeful of keeping disruptions to our business operations to a minimum,” said Proton deputy CEO Datuk Radzaif Mohamed.

The automaker has also contributed 50 units of the X70 SUV to the health ministry in the ongoing fight against the Covid-19 coronavirus. These have been primarily tasked with transporting medical staff to and from work, as well as sending medical personnel to any infection hot spots in the country in need of urgent attention.