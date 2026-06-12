Second-gen MG HS C-SUV previewed at KLIMS 2026

In Cars, Local News, MG / by Danny Tan / June 12 2026 4:01 pm

MG’s booth at the KL International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2026, which opens to the public today at MITEC, is full of SUVs of different sizes. The big news is the MG ZS Hybrid+, a B-segment SUV that’s now open for booking. We also showed you the QS, a large seven-seater, and then there’s the IM6 from the premium IM sub-brand.

This is the MG HS, which sits between the B-segment ZS and the big QS. If HS sounds familiar, it’s because SAIC Motor Malaysia does sell the first-generation HS, and this is the second-generation. Introduced in 2024, the second-gen MG HS is based on the China-market Roewe RX5 and looks significantly more modern and interesting than its predecessor, which was launched here in late 2024.

The face features slim headlamps, a gaping ‘mouth’ and the MG badge sitting on the bonnet. It’s clear that there’s a family look going on if you see this HS and the ZS facelift side-by-side. The QS also has this grille-logo relationship. In contrast, the previous-gen HS had its MG logo smack in the middle of the grille, like the MG5. That’s how you tell the generations apart.

At the back, the new HS has a full-width LED tail lamp design with a geometric pattern within, a more contemporary look compared to the previous model’s traditional clusters. There’s also a rather neat ‘integrated spoiler’ design above the lights. Overall, it’s a sharper-looking SUV than the curvy old HS.

It’s a bigger car too. At 4,655 mm long and 1,890 mm wide, the second-gen HS is 81 mm longer and 14 mm wider than before, while its 2,765 mm wheelbase is 45 mm longer. For a more familiar context, the Honda CR-V is 4,691 mm long, 1,866 mm wide and has a wheelbase of 2,700 mm.

The non-plug-in Hybrid+ powertrain in this HS combines a 143 PS/230 Nm 1.5-litre turbo engine with a 199 PS/340 Nm electric motor, resulting in combined output of 224 PS and 340 Nm. The motor is supported by a 1.83 kWh battery and a water cooling system.

Hybrid aside, there’s also a pure-petrol 1.5L turbo variant with 170 PS and 275 Nm, paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. These figures are higher than the previous HS 1.5T’s 162 PS/250 Nm. By the way, this new HS is sold in Australia and boasts a five-star ANCAP rating.

Is the HS coming to rival the Honda CR-V, Mazda CX-5 and Chery’s multi-brand range of C-segment SUVs? Perhaps, but MG’s current priority is the ZS Hybrid+, which is now open for booking, and the ZS Turbo after that. The company uses EPMB’s plant in Melaka for contract assembly, and to CKD multiple models at one go could be a big ask for all parties involved. EPMB also assembles for GWM and Xpeng.

Anyway, what do you think of the new MG HS’ looks and package?

GALLERY: Second-generation MG HS at KLIMS 2026

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.