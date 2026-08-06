Proton exports 1,398 cars in July, best month in 13 years

In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Jonathan James Tan / 6 August 2026 10:11 am

Proton has announced that it exported 1,398 cars in July, saying in a release that its best export month since March 2013 was driven by stronger demand and regional production activities at the Tanjong Malim plant.

“Growing export demand demonstrates the increasing quality of vehicles produced in Malaysia. As regional production activities continue to expand, they will enhance plant utilisation, strengthen our local supply chain and create new opportunities for Malaysian vendors.

“Together with our domestic business, exports will become an increasingly important contributor to Proton’s sustainable long-term growth,” said Proton deputy CEO Datuk Abdul Rashid Musa.

Last year, the national carmaker exported 6,000 units (best since 2012, +26% over 2024), including 2,280 to Egypt and 1,136 to Vietnam. Recent launches abroad include the eMas 5 in Nepal and Singapore, the Saga MC3 in Brunei and the X50 facelift in Trinidad and Tobago and Brunei. Proton’s export target this year is 12,000.

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