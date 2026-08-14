Proton-branded public DC chargers planned this year

In Local News, Proton / by Mick Chan / 14 August 2026 3:17 pm

Proton-branded public DC chargers are being planned for roll-out this year, Proton New Energy Technology (Pro-Net) chief branding officer Salawati Mohd Yusoff has revealed on the Jangan Kecam podcast.

While she couldn’t divulge more info on the planned introduction, she did say that it will be a separate initiative from the current DC chargers installed at Proton eMas dealerships. As such, these Proton-branded fast chargers should be open to the public, though locations have yet to be confirmed.

In terms of investment towards building its charging infrastructure, Proton has invested RM40 million on the development of its TSP (telematics service provider) ecosystem and RM4 million for the development of an integrated live charging map application, Salawati said.

Charging partners including ChargeSini, JomCharge, Charge+, Time Charge N Go and RExharge currently include more than 600 high-rise locations, offering rates for Proton eMas owners from RM0.63/kWh.

According to Proton, 24% of eMas 5 and eMas 7 PHEV buyers reside in high-rise building such as condominiums, which the carmaker says is higher than the national benchmark of 23%.

Even for eMas 7 PHEV owners who have the choice of engaging the internal combustion engine, 83% of eMas 7 PHEV owners regularly charge their vehicles, Proton revealed last month.

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